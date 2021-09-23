Rihanna (artistic) cover star on the new issue of Essence

F.herringbone of the Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day launch, Rihanna momentarily passes from sexy icon to artistic muse. The 32-year-old pop star is the new cover star of Essence Magazine and the shooting / collage created by Lorna Simpson. A series of shots featuring surrealist and fairy-tale hairstyles, perfect for dreaming.

Rihanna in a surrealist version

On the head an agglomeration (drawn) of geological gems and crystals, on the bare décolleté a necklace of rhinestones and crystals. The new cover of Essence, the African-American culture magazine, sees a Rihanna in an artistic version. For the new issue of the newspaper, the star, entrepreneur and philanthropist (33 next February 20), is the artist’s muse Lorna Simpson. And he interprets the idea of ​​contemporary glam beauty in the series of shots that has the dreamy title “Of Earth & Sky”.

“Thanks to Rihanna who is such a force of nature!” Lorna Simpson writes on Instagram “and I thank Essence for giving me the opportunity to create a different work than usual through these out-of-the-box collages”.

Creative hairstyle with trendy make-up

In the collages we find a Rihanna in a fairytale version with wigs elaborated with the extra long braids or in a futuristic blue fairy version. But there are also the cabaret-style queen headdresses Moulin Rouge and above all the dreamy atmospheres. Like the galactic hair with the stars of the universe and the watercolor one with the cloud of shades of blue. Avant-garde images that match the trendy make-up created by the make-up artist Raisa Flowers.

Fromglitter eyeshadow transparent ai turquoise graphics until 60s smoky eye, the inevitable element in every shot is the black liner thread to give the cat-eye effect. And while the eyebrows are natural and at the limit they play with small ones punk shaves, the mouth is always ultra bright thanks to the natural gloss. Combined, in the darker looks, with the lip contour pencil just a shade darker than the lips.

