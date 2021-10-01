Rihanna, assets of 500 million thanks to Lvmh

Rihanna and her brand Fenty



Rihanna she is the richest singer in England. The Sunday Times, which places it in the 2020 Rich list with assets of 468 million pounds (525 million euros). To make his fortune the launch of Fenty Beauty in 2017, the line of cosmetics that has literally depopulated on the web (see MFF of 8 June 2019), followed last year by the clothing brand of the same name in partnership with Lvmh.

It is estimated that today the label Fenty worth 3 billion dollars (2.78 billion euros) and that the singer holds 15% of the shares, corresponding to about 351 million dollars (about 325 million euros), while the rest of the assets would derive from her albums sold and other collaborations.

The singer, originally from Barbados, has resided in England since last summer and at the age of 32 is the third richest singer in the English music scene, after Lloyd-Webber And Paul McCartney, and just before Elton John. A young exception in a panorama almost entirely male and belonging to the 60s-70s generation.

This year, among the greats excluded from the Rich list, the name of Bernard Arnault, owner of the LVMH group, which was however included in fifth place in the annual ranking of the richest families in the world with assets of 60 billion pounds (67 billion euros). The entrepreneur is in good company: before him the family Walton, owners of Walmart and Asda, with 160.5 billion pounds (180 billion euros), followed by Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates And Charles and Julia Koch.

It was not an easy year for England due to covid-19, which penalized many companies, which saw their turnover drop drastically. Among these also the Queen Elizabeth which lost 20 million pounds (22 million euros) due to the coronavirus and the maintenance and safety work of Backingham Palace.

Business is also bad for François-Henri Pinault and his wife Salma Hayek who have lost 250 million pounds (280 million euros) since the start of the pandemic despite the recent economic maneuvers implemented by Kering (to see MFF of 6 May). (All rights reserved)