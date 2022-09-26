Rihanna at halftime, what we know





HALF-TIME SUPER BOWL. Next February, the singer Rihanna will perform the halftime concert of the Super Bowl 2023, announce the organizers.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 26 septembre 2022 à 10h04] Now call the NFL the National Fenty League: on Sunday, Super Bowl organizers announced that singer Rihanna will perform the traditional halftime show of the game on Sunday, February 12, 2023. By way of announcement, on social networks, the protagonists posted a photo of the tattooed hand of the superstar, holding an American football.

A photo taken by the NFL account, which organizes the event every year, followed by millions of people on television. Especially since this year, the Super Bowl halftime will mark the return of Rihanna to the front of the stage, after several years of musical silence and a child with rapper A$AP Rocky. No doubt his concert at the Super Bowl will create the event. Last year, the show was provided by Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blidge.

Super Bowl 2022 halftime

The Super Bowl halftime concert poster had something to dream about: Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blidge reunited for an XXL show. Five legends of international hip-hop (and even six) for the same show, which lasted 14 minutes at halftime of the Super Bowl final, which saw the Los Angeles Rams crowned at home against the Cincinnati Bengals . Six legends therefore, since Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blidge were joined by 50 Cent, who came to interpret In Da Club. A treat for hip-hop fans and nostalgics.

This gigantic show was opened by Dr Dre and Snoop Dog on the song The Next Episode Where Still Dre. They were joined by Mary J. Blidge, performing her hits Family Affair and No More Drama. Relive the 2022 Super Bowl half-time show:

Another highlight of this Super Bowl halftime: Eminem’s performance. At the end of his performance, the rapper knelt, in tribute to the icon of civil rights and quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who had made this gesture in 2016 during the american anthem to protest against racist police violence in the United States. United. A strong gesture, which the NFL had also forbidden him to do.

The Super Bowl halftime is regularly used by entertainers to send political messages. Two years ago, for the Super Bowl 2019, Jenifer Lopez and Shakira had several times sent spades to the president in office at the time, Donald Trump.

The Super Bowl halftime concert, an event

Every year, halftime at the Super Bowl Finals, sponsored by Pepsi, is one of the most anticipated moments for viewers. The world’s greatest artists have performed there, including Lady Gaga, U2, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, The Weeknd, Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake and many more.