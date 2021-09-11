Rihanna became a billionaire thanks to the inclusive Fenty beauty line

Rihanna has officially entered the list of billionaires with an estimated assets of $ 1.7 billion. A global success arrived thanks to her Fenty make-up line, a real revolution in the beauty world. The consecration of the success of the Barbadian singer came through an article in the prestigious financial magazine Forbes.

Robyn Fenty, Rihanna’s real name, hence the name for hers beauty line, is one of the richest people in the world. The second richest woman in the world of entertainment, second only to Oprah Winfrey.

Rihanna and Fenty Juice

Fenty’s success is quite evident and has been right from the start. Rihanna proposes a inclusive make-up – truly inclusive – and each foundation, concealer and powder is available in 40+ different shades. A step forward that no beauty company had ever taken, limiting products for girls of ethnicity other than Caucasians. Now many have followed his example but none with his same variety of colors and shades.

Rihanna has thought of everyone, but everyone, among her products every woman can find the products that best suit her skin color. For us Italians, mainly whites, Fenty may seem like any other brand but it is not. In reality there are so many shades in the catalog that even we used to adapt we can find products with the perfect complexion for us.

Starting from a problem that concerns her closely, Rihanna has managed to make a real revolution. Fenty Beauty make-up is quite expensive and high-end but also of quality. In general, the success is also due to the fact that women buy and repurchase these products because they feel good.

At this point, Rihanna is only missing a new album as the last one dates back to 5 years ago.