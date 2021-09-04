Rihanna becomes a billionaire thanks to Fenty Beauty

Rihanna has officially become the richest singer in the world, thanks to an estimated assets of 1 billion and 700 million dollars, obtained mainly thanks to the success of her Fenty Beauty line.

The Scrooge Club is enriched with a new member, Rihanna. This is revealed by the Forbes ranking which the artist has included in his ranking of billionaires thanks to a estimated assets of one billion and 700 million dollars.

This is a real “financial” record that puts Rihanna on the podium twice: Robyn Fenty (this is the name in the registry office) would be not only the richest musician on the entire planet but also the second richest woman in the world of entertainment after Oprah Winfrey.

Fenty Beauty, a line of cosmetics dedicated to all women

Instagram photo | @fentybeauty

The merit of the economic success, however, does not come from the musical activity of Rihanna, whose last album, Anti, dates back to 5 years ago: the entry into the close circle of world billionaires is clearly thanks to the extraordinary intuition had by RiRi in the creation of Fenty, its ultra-inclusive beauty line. Most of its assets, approximately one billion and 400 million, come from Fenty Beauty, of which it owns 50%. The supi produced represented one real news in the beauty sector, strong in the fact of being available in a wide range of colors, the foundation is offered in 50 shades, including the hardest-to-find darker shades for women of color – and are modeled in its advertisement by an equally diverse group of people.

Thanks to this super inclusive offer, Fenty Beauty was able to revolutionize the beauty and cosmetics sector, becoming in the collective imagination a standard-bearer of beauty at 360 °.

Savage x fenty, the super inclusive underwear line

Instagram photo | @savagexfenty

Rihanna’s legacy is also due to her lingerie company Savage x Fenty, estimated at $ 270 million.

Again, the creations were made for women of all sizes, who want to feel bold and sensual. The brand is designed for be super inclusive so much so that Rihanna has also conceived an entire capsule collection dedicated to Pride Month and the LGBTQ + community.