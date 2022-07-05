Rihanna Becomes America’s Youngest Billionaire: Find Out How Much Her Net Worth Is

A key figure in the world of music, Rihanna has become over the years an outstanding businesswoman, she who multiplies the successes in different sectors of activity. A work that has just been rewarded, since the singer can now boast of being the youngest billionaire woman in America, according to the latest ranking Forbes.

Rihanna on top of the world… or rather of America! Whether it be in her professional life or in her personal life, everything smiles at the singer, who has just welcomed her first child, a little boy, with her companion A$AP Rocky. Happier than ever with the rapper, Rihanna stood by his side when rumors of infidelity exploded on social media, but also when he was arrested a few weeks before his delivery as part of an investigation into a shooting.

“He became my family during confinement […] There is no pretension between us, no comparison between his image and mine. We simply live. I just feel like I can go through anything with him by my side.” she confided in the columns of vogue. While some fans are impatiently waiting to see Rihanna return to the studio, her last album dating from 2016, the 34-year-old singer is currently focused on her new life as a mom, but also on her many successful brands.

A colossal fortune

Make-up, lingerie, skincare products… Nothing has stopped Rihanna since 2017, when her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty was launched. Since then, the singer converted into a businesswoman has won the stars, to the point of recently becoming the youngest billionaire in America according to information from Forbes unveiled on April 6, with a personal fortune estimated at 1.4 billion dollars. In 21st position on the global list of billionaires in America, the singer is also the only personality in the ranking aged under 40 years. In 16th position in the list, we find Kim Kardashian, whose personal fortune would reach 1.8 billion dollars. Well-stocked wallets!