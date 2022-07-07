Rihanna becomes America’s youngest self-made billionaire woman

Rihanna – Diamond Ball 2019 – Famous

Rihanna is America’s youngest independent billionaire.

The 34-year-old singer entered Forbes’ annual billionaires list in April as the richest musician in the world, and she’s now ranked 21st on the country’s richest women’s list.

The ‘Love on the Brain’ singer is worth an estimated $1.4 billion, with a score of 10 – meaning she ‘should have been born into poverty or lower middle class, and faced hardship. ‘adversity, such as abuse, being left an orphan or being forced to work for low wages’ – having generated her fortune herself, largely through her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty, which generated more of $550 million in revenue in 2020.

Additionally, Rihanna also owns a 30% stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, as well as a successful pop career, which allowed her to become the first person from Barbados to make the list.

Kim Kardashian was ranked higher on the list, taking 16th place with $1.8 billion.

And Kim’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner, 24, is the youngest person to make the list with a value of $600 million.