Rihanna becomes America’s youngest self-made billionaire woman

We can’t stop it anymore.

Rihanna continues to break down barriers as an entrepreneur. The 34-year-old singer is now America’s youngest self-made billionaire woman thanks to the empire she built through her musical and entrepreneurial endeavors (source NBC4).

The Barbados native has officially attained billionaire status in August 2021. Accustomed to accolades, she recently made Forbes’ annual list of the richest self-made women in the United States, for the third year in a row. Rihanna, real name Robyn Fenty, is the only billionaire under 40 to make the esteemed list.

Now, his net worth is estimated at $1.4 billion and while some of that amount has accrued through his success in the music business, much of it comes from his retail companies, including Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty. In a previous interview with The New York Timesthe author of the hit “Bitch Better Have My Money” said that being financially successful wouldn’t stop her from working.

The global superstar also admitted that the fortune she has amassed is not just for her, but to help others.

“My money is not about me; I always tell myself that I can help someone else.” “The world can really make you believe that bad things take precedence, and it really makes you miss the core of life, what it means to be alive.”

When she’s not setting trends or topping the nation’s list of self-made billionaires, the crooner behind the hit “Diamonds” is fulfilling a new duty as a mother. She recently made her first public appearance to support boyfriend ASAP Rocky with whom she welcomed a baby boy last May.