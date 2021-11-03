Rihanna becomes the richest singer in the world thanks to fashion and beauty

Rihanna during a show



If you said that Robyn Fenty she became a billionaire, it probably wouldn’t change anything. Too bad that Robyn is not a stranger, but the first name of Rihanna, which according to the latest estimates of Forbes, has become a billionaire not so much thanks to music, as to the revenues of the companies in which it has invested. The assets of the Barbadian singer in fact amounted to 1.7 billion dollars (about 1.4 billion euros at today’s exchange rate), of which 1.4 billion dollars (1.1 billion euros) come directly from Fenty beauty, the cosmetics brand launched by the artist in 2017 (created together with Lvmh from Bernard Arnault) and of which it is a shareholder for 50% of the shares (see MFF of 30/7/2021). At the moment, the brand is worth at least $ 2.8 billion (€ 2.3 billion).

With this figure, Rihanna becomes the richest female musician in the world, as well as the second female showgirl after Oprah Winfrey. The rest of the income for the Barbados-born singer is divided among other brands (lingerie) Savage x Fenty, which guarantees Rihanna 270 million dollars (227 million euros), and production activities such as music and cinema. Rihanna has 250 million records sold out of a total production of ten albums, in addition, in the field of cinema and television, the participation in 8 films and 4 TV series.

Moreover, Rihanna also manages to capitalize on her presence on social media in marketing: she has 103 million followers on Instagram, 102.5 million on Twitter and 1.4 million on TikTok, results that elect her the entrepreneur in the beauty sector with the most followers on social platforms and the second artist after Beyoncé. Given the singer’s entrepreneurial spirit, fans are now also expecting the inauguration of a profile LinkedIn. (All rights reserved)