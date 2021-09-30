Rihanna bends to Muslims: “I apologize for the offensive song”

There is no joking with Islam. The singer knows it well Rihanna, who in the past few hours has apologized on social media for using a song in the lingerie show containing some verses from a hadith of the Prophet, literally infuriating Muslims on social media. In his show Savage X Fenty Volume 2, released on Amazon Prime last week, the song Doom by London producer Coucou Chloe was used, where in the lyrics it is sampled from a hadith, played by Mishary bin Rashid Alafasy. As reported Free, the hadith, as is well known, are very important precepts for Muslims, because they are considered by the tradition of the direct pronouncements of the Prophet. The piece in question, however, refers to the Day of Judgment and the end of time. Therefore, the use of the song in a frivolous context of this type, combined with the use of a sacred text, has unleashed the fury of many Muslim users who have flocked to social media accusing Rihanna of not having had sensitivity and attention to the world. of Islam.

In a post published on Instagram, Rihanna he wanted to apologize publicly: “ I would like to thank the Muslim community for reporting a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive on our Savage X Fenty Show; more importantly, I would like to apologize to you for this honest but careless mistake “. We understand, he continues, of” to have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters and I am incredibly disheartened! I do not play with any kind of disrespect towards God or towards any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible. “. Also Coucou Clhoe had to apologize: “ I want to deeply apologize for the offense caused by the vocal samples used in my song Doom. The song was created using Baile Funk track samples I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from a Muslim hadith. I take full responsibility that I have not researched these words correctly and I want to thank those of you who took the time to explain it to me; we have removed the song from all streaming platforms “.

It is curious to note that in the world of show business any extreme provocation – even blasphemous – is lawful as long as it does not offend Islam. Any limit can be overcome, in the name of any cause dear to some superstar, as long as the Prophet is not touched. Called nothing less than “submission”.