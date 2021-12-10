News

Rihanna, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are on Forbes’ list of the most powerful women of 2021

10 December 2021




Forbes has published the list of one hundred most powerful women and this year there are also three icons of music: Rihanna, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift!

Like every year, even the World’s Most Powerful Women of 2021 is mostly occupied by politicians, businesswomen and philanthropists: for example, there is first place MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos who has distinguished herself for charitable activities. In second position appears Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States.

But, in fact, there are also the three singers: Rihanna is al number 68, above all thanks to the Fenty Beauty line that this year has allowed her to reach the status of a billionaire.

Rihanna, 33 – getty images

To the number 74 there is Beyoncé, 40 years old: for the Ivy Park activewear line, for the On The Run II tour with Jay-Z that grossed over $ 250 million and for the special Homecoming.

Shortly after, at the position 76, there Taylor Swift: this year the 31-year-old artist started releasing new recordings of her albums to regain the rights. Meanwhile, his latest album “Evermore“is named Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammys.

Congratulations to all powerful women of 2021!

ph: getty images

