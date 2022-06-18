Rihanna, Beyoncé, Madonna: these richest singers in 2022!

According to Forbes magazine, Rihanna is the wealthiest singer of 2022, followed by Madonna and Taylor Swift.

The magazine Forbes found the list of the richest female musicians in the United States. And in this ranking, you will find singers you know well! MCE TV tells you everything.

Rihanna and Beyoncé among the richest

First place is awarded to Rihanna whose net worth stands at $1.4 billion. The young mother has achieved fashion and beauty icon status thanks to the success of her Fenty Beauty brand and her lingerie collection.

In second position comes Madonna. The pop icon weighs just $575 million. Or more than 450 million less than Rihanna. Taylor Swift is in third position with a nice jackpot of 570 million dollars.

With the release of his two successful albums, Evermore and Floklorenot surprising that the pretty blonde finds herself in the top 3 of the richest musicians of 2022.

Right behind Madonna and Taylor Swift is Celine Dion. The Quebec diva has the merit of being the only Canadian in the ranking Forbes. Although she has health problems that prevent her from resuming her tour, she has an estimated fortune of 470 million dollars.

With a value of 450 million dollars, Beyoncé closes the top 5 richest musicians in the game. And the ranking could well change next year with the release of the singer’s new album.

Indeed, Jay-Z’s wife announced the upcoming release of her 7th opus which she entitled Act 1: Rebirth. A new album that will be available from July 29th.

Where does Rihanna’s wealth come from?

In 2021, Rihanna had joined the annual list of billionaires of Forbes. The artist had achieved this status with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion.

The one who joined Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and his mentor Jay-Z had declared in the New York Times : “ It’s tricky because it’s actually hard to accept that you’ve come to thisbecause I know where I come from”.

And to continue: ” At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and young boyswho like me, come from modest backgrounds, who come from immigrant parents or who are themselves immigrants, to be able to do that”.

However, the pop star does not owe his fortune to his songs, but to the success of its businesses in the fashion and beauty industry.

And yes, despite finding success with her must-have hits, Rihanna has successfully dabbled in the beauty and fashion industry.

Thereby, she owes most of her wealth to her Fenty Beauty brand. The company reportedly made over $500 million in 2020 alone.

The singer also owns a 30% stake in its lingerie line Savage x Fenty. Which would earn him around $115 million.