Rihanna: black dress and pearl necklace for the summer evening outfit

The black dress chosen by Rihanna can become the perfect dress for the summer evening outfit. Here we explain why and the accessories to match.

Rihanna chooses the black satin dress by Vaquera

Seductive just as RiRi likes it: the dress is in fact inspired by the world of lingerie, cut in fabric black satin and finished by ton sur ton lace details. The model of Vaquera features a plunging neckline that ends with a small bow while from the asymmetrical hem there are some straps that we usually see on the garter belt.

The garment, once worn, was tightened by a thin braided belt that allowed to mark Rihanna’s waistline.

The dress is part of a collection that has had the ability to include the sensual world of corsetry in everyday garments, such as t-shirts, men’s shirts and even dress. And this has certainly caught the attention of Rihanna who has always shown a particular love for lingerie (which goes beyond the success of Savage x Fenty). The singer also with this beautiful summer evening outfit gives us a lesson on seduction.

Now let’s move on to the details that complete the look: a Gucci-era velvet bag – Tom Ford from the 1997 collection – another designer who believes in seductive power -, courtesy of archivist @ lab2022. Finally a very long pearl necklace that gives a 20s touch to the styling choices.

Rihanna plays the “Roaring 20s”, giving new flapper style image: so instead of the Mary Jane we find a pair of very high black pumps, while at the neck there is a chain loop and the classic black French bob is here replaced by a modern pixie cut.