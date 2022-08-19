Rihanna: BLACKPINK pays tribute to her hit “Pon de Replay” in Pink Venom!

BLACKPINK signs its big comeback with a new clip. It seems that a passage of “Pink Venom” alludes to a Rihanna title.

BLACKPINK returns to the limelight with a new song and a new music video Pink Venom. During the song, fans spotted a tribute to a Rihanna track Pon de Replay. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Rihanna’s album is falling behind schedule

As Beyoncé fans revel in the album Renaissance, those of Rihanna can not say the same. And for good reason, the interpreter ofUmbrella take another break in the process of releasing his new album. For the simple and good reason, that she is now mother of a little boysince May 13, 2022.

Yes, Rihanna is pampering at the moment. In effect, she remains very close to her sonso that this last one already travels by jet deprived at 3 months. Just that !

It should not be believed that the singer twiddles her thumbs when she does not release new songs, far from it. When Rihanna is not in a recording studio, she goes around the world to accompany her darling A$AP Rocky on his tour.

Indeed, two months after giving birth, a person close to Rihanna revealed that the star had put the music aside. And according to this source, the singer pulls the reins from her label, so she’ll release her new album when she feels ready.

No offense to Rihanna fans! Your idol plans to enjoy his son and his darling before releasing his other baby: the album R9. So there are fChances are the project will be on hold for a while.

Rihanna therefore leaves her fans still waiting, after teasing an unreleased album, in short, unheard of. Waiting, artists like BLACKPINK bring his sounds to life. MCE TV tells you more!

BLACKPINK’s Lisa sample Pon from Replay

BLACKPINK is back with a new sound that gives fishing Pink Venom. After Kill This Love Where icecream, the K-Pop group is making a more than sensational comeback. In effect, a passage of this new song challenged more than one fan by Rihanna.

Pink Venom starts with Jennie rapping, then comes Lisa singing: ” One by one then two by two” . It’s hard not to think of that first verse of Rihanna in Pon de Replaywhere she sings: “It goes one by one, even two by two”.

Thereby, BLACKPINK winked at Rihanna and in his title Pon de Replay. Piece whose clip was released in May 2005. This title is part of his first album Music of the Sun.

Rihanna once hung out with a member of the K-Pop group. Indeed, 3 years ago, the star was in South Korea to promote his Fenty brand. She therefore took advantage of her stay in the country to go out in clubs, where she met Jennie.

The two stars took several selfies in the evening, which quickly launched the rumor of a future collaboration between the group and the singer. Will Rihanna get a piece in feat with BLACKPINK on his next album ? Case to follow!

LISA WHO SAMPLES AND MAKES A REF TO RIHANNA, DINGUERIE pic.twitter.com/f8DcSTEq5p — manoban 🍒 (@tualyp) August 19, 2022

Photo credits :

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA

Zuma/ABACA