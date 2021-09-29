Rihanna bombshell topless leaves nothing to the imagination – Time





Rihanna bombshell, heart attack stuff. The pop star this time appears on Instagram practically naked. To cover the busty nudity only one hand. The wisteria satin shorts underneath, the top “dressed” only by chains. to emphasize even more the sensual image of the singer. Rihanna, after all, has always loved to amaze. With her hair dyed in fluo colors, always different cuts and, above all, never chastened clothing. Crotch miniskirts, slits, lace in plain sight and décolléte always in the foreground. As in this last image that will disturb the sleep of the male people.





Because his music, although often in the international top ten, sometimes takes a back seat in front of the “envelope”. A lover of red carpets (he never loses one) super guest everywhere, the pop star conquers the flashes more than all the others with her extravagant looks. Impossible to go unnoticed.





