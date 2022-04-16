Rihanna breaks all the rules of motherhood (+ Smart Girl recommendations) | Lifestyle
Rihanna is not willing to hide her pregnant belly. She has made it clear since, at the end of January 2022, she made it public that she was expecting her first baby. Since then she has dedicated herself to revolutionizing the baby bump, with the looks that she has chosen in her maternity period.
This week an interview was published in which the singer and businesswoman confessed what motherhood meant to her. This week’s phrase follows from this talk.
“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought, ‘There’s no way I’m going to be shopping in a maternity aisle. I’m sorry, it’s too much fun to dress up. I’m not going to let that part go away because my body is changing.'”
In addition to refusing to buy “maternity clothes”, the interpreter of ‘We Found Love’ is defining what she wants for her pregnancy: not a gender reveal party and yes a baby shower, but mixed.
The singer said she was happy her hormones hadn’t gone haywire: “I was getting ready for something crazy because I knew I wouldn’t have my usual coping mechanism: I can’t just go and smoke a joint right now.” However, she is still afraid of postpartum depression.
Although she hasn’t yet bought clothes for the baby (nor does she know what gender it will be), she is proud to have redefined “what is considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women.” She emphasized that her body is doing amazing things, so she will celebrate and show it off. She will not be ashamed of him.
To the question of: “What if this baby is not interested in fashion?”. She responded in the May issue of Vogue magazine: “If he doesn’t like fashion, I’ll have a problem with him.”
Congratulations to the mom-to-be!
What cool things are happening in the world of fashion
Next week Fashion Revolution Week will be held, a movement that promotes activism within the world of fashion, with a campaign that proposes a fair and equitable system in relation to what we buy and wear.
This year, the theme (money-fashion-power) wants to raise awareness around the exploitation of labor and natural resources: wealth and power concentrated in few hands and insufficient pay for those who make clothes.
FRW arises after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, a textile factory located in Dhacca, Bangladesh, which occurred in 2013, and which caused the death of 1,138 people, mostly young women.
The headquarters of Argentina invites you to participate through social networks, posting a selfie and using the hashtag #whomademyclothes, while they praise the brand that sells it.
Fashion Revolution starts on April 18 and ends on April 24. There will be online and face-to-face events throughout the week.
star light eyeshadow
Price: $36.00
24-carat gold colored pressed powder, containing over 60% pearlescent pigments, that illuminates with a single touch. It is vegan, gluten and soy free.
The former Spice Girl was ecstatic that this new addition to the Lid Luster family “elevates the simplest look of the eye, effortlessly.”
Lid Luster eyeshadow. Price: $36
Iris Apfel x H&M Mini Skirt
Price: $59.99
High-waisted A-line piece, made of jacquard fabric, with overlapping front pockets. It features a wide waistband, shaping darts at the back and a concealed side zipper. It is made of 100% recycled polyester.
Among all the pieces, many of them in green, this miniskirt won us over: it has the perfect length, it’s the ideal color and it can be built as a set. We need more?
Jacquard fabric skirt. Price: $59.99
Red cap with legend
Price: $36.00
Vintage trucker cap with The Beatles phrase: ‘Love is all you need’. It is made with polyester on the front and nylon mesh on the back. Various colors are available: red, white, light pink and black. It was handmade in Los Angeles by the Rad Hat Society.
With this cap, we can also show our fanaticism for Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr.
Oh, don’t forget to wear sunscreen.
‘Love Is All You Need’ Trucker Cap. Price: $36
Cat eye sunglasses
Price: $285.00
Featuring gold frames, dark green lenses, gold stars to the front and Havana brown temple tips. They were handmade in Italy.
These Golden Goose are ideal for those who want to spend a nice spring afternoon on the beach or sunbathe on the terrace.
Sunframe Scarlett. Price: $285
JLo’s ‘Halftime’
It will premiere next Wednesday, June 8 at the opening ceremony of the Tribeca 202 Festival, which will take place at the United Palace in Washington Heights, in upper Manhattan, very close to J. Lo’s native Bronx.
In addition to movie premieres, the Tribeca festival will also offer live concerts, performances, talks and demonstrations.