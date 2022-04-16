Entertainment

Rihanna breaks all the rules of motherhood (+ Smart Girl recommendations) | Lifestyle

Rihanna is not willing to hide her pregnant belly. She has made it clear since, at the end of January 2022, she made it public that she was expecting her first baby. Since then she has dedicated herself to revolutionizing the baby bump, with the looks that she has chosen in her maternity period.

This week an interview was published in which the singer and businesswoman confessed what motherhood meant to her. This week’s phrase follows from this talk.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought, ‘There’s no way I’m going to be shopping in a maternity aisle. I’m sorry, it’s too much fun to dress up. I’m not going to let that part go away because my body is changing.'”

In addition to refusing to buy “maternity clothes”, the interpreter of ‘We Found Love’ is defining what she wants for her pregnancy: not a gender reveal party and yes a baby shower, but mixed.

The singer said she was happy her hormones hadn’t gone haywire: “I was getting ready for something crazy because I knew I wouldn’t have my usual coping mechanism: I can’t just go and smoke a joint right now.” However, she is still afraid of postpartum depression.

Although she hasn’t yet bought clothes for the baby (nor does she know what gender it will be), she is proud to have redefined “what is considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women.” She emphasized that her body is doing amazing things, so she will celebrate and show it off. She will not be ashamed of him.

To the question of: “What if this baby is not interested in fashion?”. She responded in the May issue of Vogue magazine: “If he doesn’t like fashion, I’ll have a problem with him.”

Congratulations to the mom-to-be!

You can read the full article here.

What cool things are happening in the world of fashion

Next week Fashion Revolution Week will be held, a movement that promotes activism within the world of fashion, with a campaign that proposes a fair and equitable system in relation to what we buy and wear.

This year, the theme (money-fashion-power) wants to raise awareness around the exploitation of labor and natural resources: wealth and power concentrated in few hands and insufficient pay for those who make clothes.

FRW arises after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, a textile factory located in Dhacca, Bangladesh, which occurred in 2013, and which caused the death of 1,138 people, mostly young women.

The headquarters of Argentina invites you to participate through social networks, posting a selfie and using the hashtag #whomademyclothes, while they praise the brand that sells it.

Fashion Revolution starts on April 18 and ends on April 24. There will be online and face-to-face events throughout the week.

star light eyeshadow

Price: $36.00

vb.jpg

24-carat gold colored pressed powder, containing over 60% pearlescent pigments, that illuminates with a single touch. It is vegan, gluten and soy free.

The editor opines: “I’m so excited to reveal the launch of my newest obsession, Starlight,” Victoria Beckham said in a video posted on her Instagram account, announcing the launch of her new eyeshadow line, featuring nine metallic shades with a wet and pearly finish. .

The former Spice Girl was ecstatic that this new addition to the Lid Luster family “elevates the simplest look of the eye, effortlessly.”

Lid Luster eyeshadow. Price: $36

Iris Apfel x H&M Mini Skirt

Price: $59.99

skirtjpg.jpg

High-waisted A-line piece, made of jacquard fabric, with overlapping front pockets. It features a wide waistband, shaping darts at the back and a concealed side zipper. It is made of 100% recycled polyester.

The editor opines: The Iris Apfel collection has finally arrived at H&M! There is everything, but the accessories… they really are incredible. There are some wonderful frog earrings, bracelets, pins, rings and shoes that we all want to wear, but they are already sold out.

Among all the pieces, many of them in green, this miniskirt won us over: it has the perfect length, it’s the ideal color and it can be built as a set. We need more?

Jacquard fabric skirt. Price: $59.99

Red cap with legend

Price: $36.00

cap.jpg

Vintage trucker cap with The Beatles phrase: ‘Love is all you need’. It is made with polyester on the front and nylon mesh on the back. Various colors are available: red, white, light pink and black. It was handmade in Los Angeles by the Rad Hat Society.

The editor opines: If during the following days you plan to spend a lot of time outdoors, nothing like a hat that covers you from the sun’s rays. Yes, we love sunbathing, but we know what it does to our skin.

With this cap, we can also show our fanaticism for Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr.

Oh, don’t forget to wear sunscreen.

‘Love Is All You Need’ Trucker Cap. Price: $36

Cat eye sunglasses

Price: $285.00

lenses1.jpg

Featuring gold frames, dark green lenses, gold stars to the front and Havana brown temple tips. They were handmade in Italy.

The editor opines: Cat eye glasses have been part of the trend for a few years, but lately they have been conquering the faces of all the famous. They have been worn by Bad Bunny (obviously) to Christina Aguilera, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Lady Gaga, Vanessa Hudgens and Zendaya. Now it’s your turn.

These Golden Goose are ideal for those who want to spend a nice spring afternoon on the beach or sunbathe on the terrace.

Sunframe Scarlett. Price: $285

JLo’s ‘Halftime’

.

jlo.jpg
The new documentary film that follows Jennifer López will show the milestones and evolution as an actress and singer of who has become an element of inspiration for different sectors (Latinas, women, mothers and activists).

It will premiere next Wednesday, June 8 at the opening ceremony of the Tribeca 202 Festival, which will take place at the United Palace in Washington Heights, in upper Manhattan, very close to J. Lo’s native Bronx.

In addition to movie premieres, the Tribeca festival will also offer live concerts, performances, talks and demonstrations.

