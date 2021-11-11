News

Rihanna brings Savage x Fenty to gaming

Rihanna follows the trend and enters the gaming world with its cosmetics brand Savage x Fenty. The label in fact becomes the official partner of Riot games, a video game developer company, including of League of Legends, one of the most played video games in the world. The partnerhsip is active since this weekend, when on Netflix the new tv series has arrived Arcane, an anime show inspired by the world of League of legends. In the animated scenes, the tricks of the characters are taken care of by Rihanna’s brand, increasingly active in the world of beauty rather than in the sector that made her famous all over the world, music, where she hasn’t released an album since 2016.

According to the foreign press, this new initiative by Rihanna could lead the beauty brand to make, in the future, new collections dedicated to the world of League of legends or other Riot games. On the other hand, it is certainly not the first time that a fashion or cosmetics brand has embraced the world of gaming. In 2020, Gillette Venus launched a campaign called «My Skin. My Way “on another video game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While another brand, Mac Cosmetics had collaborated with Ea Games to release 12 makeup looks for The Sims 4. (All rights reserved)

