Rihanna broke the silence about the pregnancy by sharing a new photo with the baby bump

Rihanna is ready to share a little of her journey into motherhood!

The 33-year-old singer has broken the silence about the pregnancy, posting a new photo that seems to have been taken at home, in which she lifts her shirt and looks towards her baby bump. You can see her here on her Instagram.

The post continues with some of the images she and A $ AP Rocky they revealed of be expecting the first child: at the beginning of the week, the two artists posed in a photo shoot in New York to announce the good news and the photos were then shared with American magazines and byTwitter account by the collective of rapper A $ AP Mob.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky – getty images

In the caption, Rihanna talked about her “gang“:”Here’s how the gang got into black history month“. February is in fact the month dedicated to the history of people of African origin, an anniversary established in 1976 in the United States.

So many famous friends broke up in front of these photos, like Gigi Hadid who commented: “Three angels” or Cara Delevingne which left a lot of heart-eyed emojis.

A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna – getty images

Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Rakim Athelaston Mayers (the real names of the two artists) are peers and have been friends and collaborators for years before the new couple alert was triggered in the last months of 2020.

In May 2021, A $ AP Rocky publicly confirmed the relationship in an interview in which she has defined Rihanna “the love of my life“. They have debuted as a couple on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021last September.







Press play on video above for the timeline of the romance between Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky!





















