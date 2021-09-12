Rihanna buys a new house in Beverly Hills

His absence ai Grammy Awards is still the subject of gossip in Hollywood, but Rihanna is more than justified. His new and highly anticipated album R9 has yet to come out and is working on it, has had a lot to do with her lingerie and cosmetics brands, and most of all he bought a huge and wonderful new house (of which you can see the photos in the gallery above).

It is a villa in the heart of Beverly Hills in a secluded paparazzi-proof location not far from Paul McCartney’s house and the one Madonna rented during the lockdown.

He bought it for 13.8 million dollars by screenwriter Daniel Starr who, in turn, had bought it in 2016 from Mary Sheldon (daughter of Sidney Sheldon, American screenwriter and director, author, among other things, of Witch’s Life) making it completely new

It is a princely house of almost 3000 square meters that on the outside looks very traditional, but that inside it boasts extremely contemporary and blatantly luxurious spaces and finishesthe. The dominant color is white: all the walls are white, the oak wood floor, various furniture (including the kitchen and bathroom surfaces, all in marble). Few but significant incursions of black, especially in complements, such as iThe gigantic bull positioned right at the entrance door.

The house is on two floors: on the ground floor, in addition to the kitchen and dining room, there is a large living room with fireplace, a corner bar, a room with a large window overlooking the garden, where an elegant outdoor area is set up. Upstairs, a Balinese-style mastersuite with a gigantic walk-in closet, e a fully equipped gym.

Who knows if Rihanna will live there, or will use the house only to enrich her well-stocked real estate portfolio.: he already has a villa in Hollywood, another in his Barbados, an apartment in Los Angeles, as well as the penthouse in Century City (residential neighborhood of LA) where he lives now. A 5.5 million dollar penthouse in a building where, among other services, there is a butler available 24 hours a day. In the gallery above Rihanna’s new Beverly Hills home

