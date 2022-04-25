Rihanna canceled her baby shower

At the same time, dad is with the cops…

The couple formed by Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have caused a lot of ink to flow in recent months. We must admit that given the status of the two artists, in particular Rihanna, one of the most popular singers in the world when she has not released a song for a year, we expected them to occupy the pages people of all internet sites. It was the case, but it’s taken a slightly sadder turn since the rapper was arrested at his home for an involvement in a shooting that took place last year.

According to The Sun, Rihanna is deeply affected by her husband’s legal troublesespecially as the date of delivery is fast approaching. The baby shower of the future child was to take place on April 20 and obviously, it had to be canceled, given the circumstances. Since then, Riri would be constantly on the verge of tears. Witnesses quoted by the media claim that “The singer is heavily pregnant and the charges are very serious. It’s a nightmare for her. She was really, really upset and stressed about Rocky’s arrest”.

While the charges sound solid, the story suggests that ASAP Rocky shouldn’t take that much: he would have fired 3 or 4 times in the direction of a person in the street, and only one bullet would have grazed his hand. But we imagine that the rapper has some background and that American justice will still want to set an example by hitting hard with the conviction of a celebrity.