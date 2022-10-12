Rihanna cancels ‘baby shower’ after A$AP Rocky’s arrest

Thursday, April 28, 2022 ((rezonodwes.com))–Barbadian singing star Rihanna had to hold the baby showeralmost literally, now that her boyfriend and father of the baby, rapper A$AP Rocky, has been arrested.

A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2021 shooting in Hollywood.

According to sources close to the couple, the baby shower by Rihanna was scheduled to take place on Wednesday evening, April 20, after the couple returned to Los Angeles from a honeymoon in Barbados, Rihanna’s native country.

The baby shower was canceled because Rocky was handcuffed and taken away by LAPD upon landing at LAX in a private plane.

“Rihanna was very, very upset and stressed about Rocky’s arrest. It’s not the best time for her to be on such an emotional roller coaster,” the source reports. “She is heavily pregnant and these are very serious charges, it is a nightmare scenario for her.”

Rocky posted $550,000 bond just hours after his spectacular arrest. However, the charges of assault with a deadly weapon – Rocky allegedly shot an acquaintance after an argument – will not be settled so easily.

Prior to the arrest, police were spotted outside the rapper’s Los Angeles home, breaking down the front door with a battering ram, before raiding the property and seizing crates full of evidence.

While Rocky’s alleged victim was only slightly injured when the bullet grazed his left hand, the soon-to-be father now faces up to a year in prison, a $1,000 fine and probation. for misdemeanor – at best.

If the courts really want to punish him, he could be convicted of assault with a deadly weapon. Rocky allegedly fired a handgun three or four times at his acquaintance.

If convicted of a felony, Rihanna could find herself a single mother for four years while Rocky serves her sentence in state prison. He could also be fined up to $10,000 and face mandatory probation.

