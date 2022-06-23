Rihanna can’t do without her son anymore

Rihanna has been a mom for almost two weeks. The singer gave birth to a baby boy on May 13. A news that has delighted more than one, the dad the first. And for good reason !

It is the first child of the two superstars after two years of romantic relationship. We remember that A$AP Rocky and Riri had started with friendship and we suspect that they formalized their relationship with a wedding a short time ago as shown in the scenario of Rocky’s last clip, ” DMB” which also features her baby mama Rihanna. Since giving birth, the new mother has lived on a long calm river.. The CEO of Fenty Beauty, who had chosen to give birth in Los Angeles to have more space, is swimming in total happiness alongside her little baby.

It’s in the magazine People that we find the few words of a relative of the new parents who affirms that all is well for the Mayers family.

“Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him. She was really, really excited to be a mom. And she loved it. Meet her son was of course also extremely special. Now Rihanna hardly leaves him. She is a fantastic mom. She wanted to give birth in Los Angeles because she has a big house with a garden. She likes to sit outside with her baby. The the least we can say is that she does not seem in a hurry to return to work. At the moment, what she prefers is to be quiet with her baby”.

Beyond the fact that everything seems to be going for the best in the daily life of the 34-year-old billionaire, many are still waiting and keeping hope for a return to music from the Barbadian lyricist. However, even being absent musically speaking, the interpreter with a career of more than 15 years is not to be complained about in terms of the sales of his projects. Even today, it continues to be listened to very massively and all over the world.

To date, the artist already has more than 500,000 albums sold in the United States in 2022, the year having started only 6 months ago.

.@Rihanna has now sold over 500,000 total album units in the US in 2022. — chartdata (@chartdata) May 19, 2022

We can say that this undeniable success allows her to take time for herself, her son and her husband because even without music she still has her businesses. The urgency to get back to recording titles therefore has no place for Robyn aka Rihanna.