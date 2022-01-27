Rihanna champion of justice, the singer donates 15 million for the climate

by Luca Marchetti

Other than just singer and model. Rihanna she is also a philanthropist and defender of climate andenvironment. The 33-year-old Barbadian showgirl and entrepreneur has decided to donate 15 million dollars to the countries most affected by the impact of climate change. The donation, which will be donated by his Foundation, the Clara Lionel Foundation, aims in particular to support the poorest communities and the weakest sections of the population who most of all have suffered the effects of climate disasters.

“Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally,” says Rihanna. In fact, according to the pop star originally from the Caribbean islands of Barbardos, “on community of color and the island nations (to which the 15 million dollars will go, ed) climate change has a greater impact ”.

The $ 15 million donation, which the Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, will specifically target eighteen organizations working in the United States and seven Caribbean nations for climate justice. And it will therefore be donated to women, Lgbt + community And leader of color And indigenous people, as these communities, according to Riri and according to his Clara Lionel Foundation – a foundation created in 2012 in honor of his grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite -, are those most exposed to the effects and risks of climate change. “Funders must build partnerships with grassroots organizations, striving to understand what is needed to achieve climate justice in their communities,” said Justine Lucas, executive director of the Clara Lionel Foundation.

It is not the first time, however, that Rihanna transforms herself into a champion of justice and performs charitable works. Indeed, its past is studded with it. In 2006, for example, Riri set up the foundation Believe with the aim of helping children with cancer. Four years later the singer recorded “Redempion Song“, Cover by Bob Marley, donating the profits to the associations that in 2010 helped the inhabitants of Haiti who survived the earthquake. And again with the aim of helping the population of the Caribbean island, in the same year he recorded the song “Stranded (Haiti Mon Amour)” with Bono, lead singer of U2, ea Jay-Z. The song quickly raised over fifty-seven million dollars in profits, which were later donated to charity. Among Rihanna’s other charitable activities worth mentioning, in 2014 the pop star decided to become ambassador cosmetics company MAC for a project to support the fight against AIDS. The result of this activity was the launch of two cosmetics, the total proceeds of which were donated to the MAC AIDS Foundation to concretely help people with HIV / AIDS around the world.

He could not miss his help in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. And so in March 2020 Rihanna made a $ 5 million donation to New York City health workers and another $ 700,000 donation in lung ventilators for her home country of Barbados. Over here? Not at all. Because in April 2020, Rihanna further donated together with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey over 4 million dollars to provide support to new associations born following the various lockdowns that deal with the defense of people and children. victims of domestic violence.

Rihanna, singer or champion of justice?