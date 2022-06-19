Rihanna “cherishes” A$AP Rocky even more since he became a dad!

Sources tell HollywoodLife that Rihanna has “cherished” her sweetheart, A$AP Rocky, even more since he became a father!

A few months ago, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky . The latter is also their greatest happiness. On Father’s Day, a source said the couple were closer than ever.

“She fell even more in love with him”

Since Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son joined their family, the two lovebirds seem happier than ever. It looks like they got even closer since the arrival of their little boy.

A source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife about their relationship. She revealed: “Rihanna saw a whole another side of A$AP Rocky that she never knew” .

Before adding: “She fell in love with him even more since they welcomed their son into this world. And she cherishes every moment of see Rocky and their son bond” . But that’s not all.

The source also revealed: “Rihanna knows how close Rocky is to her nieces and nephews. And so she was able to get a glimpse of what parenthood with him would be like.” . She looks like .

The relative continued: “But it was never as perfect as things are now. A$AP Rocky hasn’t left Rihanna once. And it helps take care of their son in every possible way” .

The source also explained: “They plan to invite friends and family for Father’s Day, but they don’t plan not yet to take the baby out in public. It’s not that he’s not old enough.” .

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky closer than ever

The source close to Rihanna also admitted: “But they don’t want not risk things with paparazzi, so they kept a low profile. Rihanna has planned a few gifts for Rocky but nothing too over the top” .

Before emphasizing: “They are still adjusting to their new normal and taking things as easy as possible” . Other HollywoodLife sources revealed that A$AP Rocky was a real support.

They announced on the darling of Rihanna: “Rocky was everything. She told her friends she couldn’t imagine doing this with anyone other than him by her side, he’s so encouraging and loving” .

Before continuing: “Seeing him hold their son makes her love him in a whole new way”

. For their part, the fans are eager to meet their child.

If the singer posted her baby bump for several months on social networks, Rihanna still refuses to show her child’s face. Just like Kylie Jenner. As a reminder, the latter also has

Fans of the reality TV candidate do not feel what she called her son. One thing is certain, the stars have decided to remain quite discreet on this subject. To be continued !