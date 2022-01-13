Rihanna chooses a Gucci and Balenciaga look

Santa Monica, the flash lights to immortalize one of the most talked about couples of the showbiz, the stylistic codes of Balenciaga and Gucci mixed together on a look that in a few hours has gone around the world. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were photographed during a romantic outing. He, with the oversized and soft garments that characterize his look, she with an outerwear from the “The Hacker Project” collection. The Hollywood star, for her date with the singer, opted for a maxi padded vest in beige and brown jacquard canvas, a scarf wrapped on the face with the emblematic pattern characterized by the logos of the two labels and a pair of large sunglasses. sun blacks.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

For the dinner that was held with the American rapper, in the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, Rihanna chose one of the items from the collection presented for the Gucci 100th anniversary. For the occasion, Alessandro Michele, creative director of the Florentine Maison had “hacked” the Parisian fashion house Balenciaga. “The Hacker Project” in fact presents a series of garments and accessories that unite the worlds of the two legendary fashion labels: the floral motif of the Tuscan brand with the maxi volumes of the luxury brand of Parisian origin, the union of the GG logo with the written in Balenciaga block letters and again, the symbolic Triple S with the double G pattern. the style of the two brands – just a few days ago, Beyoncé was also photographed wearing a garment from the same collection.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The monogrammed outfit chosen by the Fenty founder was enhanced by a dark chocolate skirt, gold jewelry and high stilettos. Rocky, with whom the relationship has been going on since May 2021, wore a pair of Dior S1 sneakers and a knitted balaclava, from the Fall Winter 2021/2022 collection of the Mimata brand.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io