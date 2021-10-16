News

Rihanna clears the evidence of her love for Drake

After being photographed by some paparazzi during an evening with her current boyfriend – A $ AP Rocky – fans noticed that Rihanna she covered her tattoo of a camouflage shark. The drawing dates back to 2016, when the pop star was dating the rapper Drake. At that time a source had confirmed a AND! News that the singer of Disturbia and, then-partner, Drake shared this special meaning tattoo.

The chemistry between the two resulted in several songs from Rihanna and Drake to ai first places of the charts, but also outside the recording studio, between performances somewhat hot and reciprocal declarations, the feeling seems to be continuous. The two are officially frequented for a period in 2016, after Drake declared to the world during the MTV VMAs to be fell in love of Rihanna since she was 22 and that she was one of her best friends. The story did not last long, however, since, after a few months, Drake put some photos on Instagram with Jennifer Lopez.

Rihanna in an interview with Vogue in 2018, about Drake he said: “We are not friends now, but we are not enemies either. It is what it is”. While the images tattooed on the skin are (perhaps) forever, theirs love story it soon reached the end of the line. During a meeting with Vogue for the June 2018 issue of the magazine, Rihanna had confirmed the end of the relationship between her and the 34-year-old singer of God’s plan. The two artists were spotted together again in January 2020, on the occasion of a Charity concert by A $ AP Rocky. But apparently it was just about a momentary thing.

Rihanna engaged 2021: with A $ AP Rocky it would seem to be true love

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky, on the other hand, were first seen spending time together at that time, in early 2020. They are now stronger than ever. An eyewitness reported to AND! News that the couple spent the night of June 23 alongside each other in a well-known New York club. “They looked happy and lovers, ”The witness said. “They had a great time and were very affectionate with each other.” A $ AP Rocky said in a recent interview: “She is the love of my life”. Let’s hope this relationship lasts longer than the camouflage shark.

