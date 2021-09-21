Rihanna closes her luxurious line, the reason is shocking

Farewell to the singer’s luxury fashion house. One of the reasons is the Coronavirus pandemic, but not only.

The coronavirus has affected everyone, even the very rich Rihanna.

Farewell to Fenty

The collaboration between Rihanna and the high fashion brand LVMH ended here.

It was a mutually agreed decision.

Unfortunately it lasted too short, only two years after the birth of “Fenty”.

A few days ago there was also the anniversary of the brand.

In 2019, the launch of the brand immediately got the world talking.

Both for its success with other collaborations, such as with the brand Puma, but also because it was truly a collaboration that will remain in the history of fashion.

The singer in addition to being a legend in her musical field, was also in the caentrepreneurial mpo.

She was the first “black” woman to manage alone, a brand of the French group LVMH.

Rihanna revealed that the brand has not been canceled but has been put on hiatus.

The message of Savage x Fenty has always been to convey an ideal of nonconformist beauty, showing models of ethnicity, weight and body type, which does not conform to the standards of the current fashion catwalks.

The reason for the stop

Unfortunately, the reason was clear:

“There was no precise identity and the public did not appreciate it very much. We will wait for better times ”.

The identity is not well defined, mainly the beauty and lingerie lines.

Nobody expected this motivation, as Rihanna is one of the most famous singers internationally.

She is considered a real icon. But it was not enough, despite all its popularity and the artistic and creative level of the brand.