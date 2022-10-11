Rihanna contouring instructions

Rihanna’s beauty looks are always successful and ultra-trendy. Beauty that she owes in particular to Priscilla Ono, her make-up artist for a long time. Questioned by Glamor Uk on the subject, the latter revealed the very easy and quick trick that she uses on the Barbadian singer to achieve her contouring. Spoiler alert: you’ll need a cream bronzer.

How to contour Rihanna?

Contouring is an ideal makeup technique if you want to redefine the contours of your face and bring out your cheekbones. And if the word is scary, rest assured, you don’t need to be an expert to successfully contour. The proof is with the ultra-simple method that Priscilla Ono shared to sculpt Rihanna’s face.

The make-up artist explains how to use a cream bronzer and start by putting some on the back of her hand to warm up the product. She then applies it “where the cheekbone sinks and a little under the chin and the jawline”, as well as on the temples to refine the face. Then, she uses a makeup sponge to blend the bronzer. Because it takes less time but also so that the result is more melted.

His trick? Collect the product on the back of your hand with your sponge, before starting to blend. “A lot of times if you don’t take product and you start blending, you can get holes/patches in your contour,” she tells Glamor UK. Before adding: “This will allow the makeup to be homogeneous and well melted into the skin.”

Priscilla Ono nevertheless reminds us that you should not do contouring just to do contouring. “Don’t think that because it’s a step, you have to redraw all areas of your face,” she says. Better to opt for a natural contour that highlights you rather than something that completely changes your features.

The product to shop to reproduce the contouring of Rihanna

Of course, Priscilla Ono uses Fenty Beauty products (Rihanna’s brand) to make the singer’s makeup.

For her contouring trick, she uses the Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstix. It is available on Sephora for 26 euros.

Otherwise, to perfect Rihanna’s complexion, she opts for the brand’s Pro Filt’r Matte Longwear Foundation – which she even uses as a concealer on some occasions. It is available in 59 shades at a price of 36 euros.