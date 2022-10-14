Rihanna could be doing a big stadium tour in 2023?

Is singer Rihanna planning a big stadium tour for 2023? We tell you everything!

Great news for fans! The singer Rihanna could organize a stadium tour in 2023. MCE TV tells you more.

Rihanna’s return?

Rihanna, real name Robyn Rihanan Fenty has been absent from the music scene for many years. Indeed, it has been 6 years since fans have discovered anything new from their favorite singer.

And the wait is getting longer and longer! You should know that Rihanna has been weaving her new album for several years. But for the moment, not a record on the horizon!

But Rihanna was not absent from the media. Indeed, the young woman has made a lot of talk about her. Thanks to her projects in the world of fashion.

It must be said that in recent years, she has devoted herself more to her brands than to her music. At 34, the American star launched her brand of underwear, but also cosmetics.

In the meantime, she has also become a mother. After an ultra-publicized pregnancy, Rihanna gave birth to her first child, fruit of his love with rapper ASAP Rocky.

“Being a parent for the first time necessarily requires adjustments, but they are going very well. Their baby boy is in good health and Rihanna is in awe of him. » a source told People magazine.

The same source specifies that the young mother never leaves her son. And that Rihanna didn’t seem to be in a hurry to come back either. at the forefront of the music scene.

But that could well change. Indeed, the young artist would be preparing for his return. We tell you more!

🚨 Rihanna will start on a stadium tour next year, HITS Daily Double reports. pic.twitter.com/kDKJc86mNv —PopBase (@PopBase) October 13, 2022

A stadium tour on the program?

According to an American media, HITS Dailyn Double, singer Rihanna is preparing her big comeback. The site even explains that she will be one of the artists planning a stadium tour in 2023. Along with other names like Beyoncé or even Taylor Swift.

According to the same source, the young woman would be back in the recording studio. Indeed, Rihanna would finally be working on his big comeback! Fans can’t wait.

Moreover, we know that the young woman added the date of super-bowl to his show schedule. On February 12, 2023, Rihanna will therefore make her big return to Glendale for the Super Bowl show!

The American artist has also shared a photo to tease the news on his Instagram account. We see his hand holding an american football ball.

This quarter of an hour of glory will therefore mark the great return of Rihanna on stage after 6 years of absence. And it could well be kick off a stadium tour.

“Rihanna will be embarking on a stadium tour next year,” reports HITS Daily Double. » can we read on Twitter. The young singer will therefore be able to perform at Las Vegas, Los Angeles and many more cities.

Rihanna’s return is always eagerly awaited by fans. We can’t wait to find out what the young mother has planned for this historic return to the stage! Case to follow.