Rihanna could be part of the soundtrack of “Black Panther 2”!

Rumors multiply and become more and more concrete. In effect, Rihanna would have recorded two songs for the soundtrack of Black Panther 2. MCE TV tells you more!

Rihanna prepares for her comeback

Since the announcement of his show at the Super Bowl 2023, more and more rumors have swirled about the rest of Rihanna’s career. And for good reason, this concert marks the return of the singer on stage.

For many, this show scheduled for February 2023 means that an album will see the light of day before this date. Besides, she could teaser it at her next Savage x Fenty fashion show aired November 9, 2022 on Prime Video.

It is, at least, what his last two promo posts on Instagram seem to evoke. Indeed, in the latter, we hear new music with the voice of Rihanna.

And, who says album, says tour. This is how many fans already see Rihanna doing a great stadium tour for 2023. For them, the Super Bowl halftime show would only be the beginning.

But all this, for the moment, remains at the stage of rumors.. But one thing is certain, Rihanna is preparing something!

According to information from Hits Daily Doublethe singer would have recorded not one but two pieces for the soundtrack on film Black Panther 2.

🚨 RIHANNA will be back soon! She should release two new songs for the soundtrack of the new Black Panther movie. 📆 NOVEMBER 9 pic.twitter.com/VACX9XDtmR — FRENCHRAPUS 🇺🇸 (@FrenchRapUS) October 17, 2022

Two tracks for the Black Panther 2 soundtrack?

According to their report, the soundtrack of Black Panther 2 will follow the model of the first opus. The latter will be published in the form of an original score. then a concept album ” inspired by “ will see the light of day.

Whatever, the soundtrack will be published by Marvel, Disney as well as Def Jam and Westbury Road. Perhaps also by Rihanna, herself, if she participates well in the project.

This announcement therefore only reinforces the enthusiasm that there was already about this film. In effect, French fans almost couldn’t see it in theaters due to the media timeline.

In the end, Marvel and Disney decided and decided to release it anyway in France. In contrast, discussions are already underway about this system which is debated.

As a reminder, this is not the first time that the star’s name has been associated with Black Panther. In effect, in 2020, her name appeared alongside Letitia Wright or even Lupita Nyong’o.

Thereby, fans were already seeing her as part of the cast. But the rumor was quickly debunked, just a few weeks later.

We will therefore have to wait until November 9, 2022 to have the answers to our questions. Will Rihanna participate in the film’s soundtrack? ? This is a case to follow closely!

