Rihanna could invite Kanye West, Drake and Jay-Z to the 2023 Super Bowl?

Now that she broke the news, everyone is wondering if Rihanna will do the Super Bowl alone or she will invite Kanye West or Drake.

Rihanna surprised everyone this Sunday, September 25 by confirming that she would be doing the Super Bowl halftime. Very quickly, the American media wondered if she would call on stars like Kanye West. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Rihanna lands Super Bowl 2023 halftime

She took everyone in class this Sunday, September 25. Indeed, Rihanna posted on her Instagram account, this photo of her wearing an American football with NFL written on it. Very quickly, the Web ignited.

And for good reason, it had been rumored for some time that the singer could do the Super Bowl halftime. Well, she’s the one who confirmed it with this captionless photo except for one point.

In two hours,he Instagram post had already reached 2 million likes. What prove that even if she does not sing at the moment, the singer continues to interest everyone. So much so that this news made the rounds of the net.

His fans are delighted to find their idol once again on stage. Then there are the haters who think Rihanna’s show will look like a giant Fenty Beauty presentation. The Web speculates a lot about the event while the main interested goes back and forth to the studio.

The singer therefore seems returning to service after welcoming her first baby last May. Yes, after having toured Europe to support his darling ASAP Rocky at all his festivals. Rihanna is preparing her big comeback.

But what is Rihanna planning for her Super Bowl show? It is whispered thatshe could invite big headliners for halftime. MCE TV tells you more!

Kanye West, Jay-Z and Drake will perform with the singer?

ASAP Rocky’s darling will therefore have the honor of succeed Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. Moreover, the latter slipped him some advice.

The rapper is very happy for herhe even advised him to have fun and surround yourself with the right people. Neither one nor two, TMZ gives its opinion on the potential surprises of Rihanna.

Starting with the fact that she could invite several artists with whom she has worked. Like Kanye West, for example.

As a reminder, Rihanna has several feats to her credit. In fact, she has already collaborated with Kanye West for the hit All Of The Lights. But also for the song Four Five Seconds with Paul McCartney.

That’s not all, Rihanna also has not one, not two but three songs with Drake. There are Take Care, What’s My Name? and Work.

Then she also signed three feats with the one who launched his career, Jay-Z ! Indeed, together they sang Umbrella, Run This Town and talk that talk. All of these songs could be part of his Super Bowl 2023 performance. So no wonder TMZ is already speculating that they’ll all be there alongside them for the event.

One thing is certain, Rihanna will give everything for her big return on stage on Sunday February 12, 2023. Will she do better than Beyoncé in 2016? Case to follow!

