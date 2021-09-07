Rihanna cuts short and goes back to the pixie cut

C.As spring progresses, the first evening looks of the stars and the new seasonal looks emerge: the inexhaustible Rihanna opt for the pixie cut, an old love forever returning here ultra short and shiny black.

Rihanna goes back to the pixie cut

Ringlets, afro braids, dreadlocks and colored wigs. For Rihanna the hairstyle question is a fantastic way to unleash creativity and chase away boredom. But from smooth French bob to long hair from vamp through top buns and extra-volume curls, the hairstyle that is unquestionably most dear to her is the ultra short pixie. Cut that he showed off in his last evening out, at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica.

A very short and rebellious look

White glasses, electric blue fur trims, acid green tie-dye trousers. The funky chic look (by Dior) of the 33-year-old singer is the perfect contrast to the new ultra short pixie cut. Which unlike the punk shaves and gods retro tufts of the past, this time it is smooth and with the millimeter fringe and just disheveled.

Another highlight of Riri’s new hairstyle is the deep black color, which makes the pixie cut even stronger.

But the choice of this look could also be one of the many rebellious gestures of the singer of Barbadian origin. In the past he had in fact told that from teen-ager the only thing her mother forbade her was to dye her hair black and cut it very short.

