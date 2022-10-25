Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry support Will Smith at the private screening of his new movie ‘Emancipation’

Will Smith received support from a host of his Hollywood friends, including Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry, at a private screening of his new Apple film ‘Emancipation’.

The film marks Smith’s first outing since the 2022 Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock on stage during the live stream.

The 54-year-old actor smiled while holding his phone above his shoulders for a group selfie posted to Instagram on Monday, which featured the handful of Hollywood stars enjoying Smith’s latest screen project.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film follows Smith’s character, Peter, as he escapes slavery and finds freedom during the American Civil War.

“EPIC night!! Thanks for coming to see #Emancipation,” he captioned the photo shared with his 68 million followers. “I hope you enjoy !!”

Kenya Barris wrote in the comments: “Tonight was MAGIC and your movie is truly something that will last forever!”

He continued his stories, “#Emancipation is pure art, power and everything a movie should be. You have one @willsmith.”

“Still haunted by #Emancipation,” Tyler Perry wrote in his Stories. “It’s really powerful, moving and captivating. And the conversation that followed with this group was legendary. Thanks @willsmith for the preview!”

Earlier this month, Smith praised Apple on Instagram when the trailer was released.

“It’s the most difficult film I’ve ever made. Blood, sweat and tears… LITERALLY! Kudos to Apple for doubling (and tripling) its commitment to delivering this epic story to the world,” he wrote.

The film will premiere in theaters on December 2 before hitting the streaming platform on December 9.

Earlier reports claimed the company had back and forth on a release date and was in talks to hold the film until 2023 following the backlash Smith received after slapping Rock. An insider told The New York Times that “the sensitivity of the situation is evident,” and Apple even rolled out a drug test earlier this year.

Apple reportedly spent $120 million on the film, which will be eligible for next awards season even if Smith is not allowed to attend the ceremony.

The Oscar-winning actor resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was banned from attending any Academy-related event for 10 years after he slapped Rock on stage in March. He has since apologized to the Academy and the Rock.

Chappelle spent the summer headlining various comedy shows, including a UK tour with Rock, which returns to the US later this year.