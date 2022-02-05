Rihanna dedicates $ 15 million to climate justice through the Clara Lionel Foundation

Rihanna – who is pregnant with rapper A $ AP’s first child – is doing her part to help fight climate change. The star has pledged to donate $ 15 million to organizations fighting for climate justice in the United States and the Caribbean. The commitment was made through her Clara Lionel Foundation, in partnership with Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall initiative.

“At the Clara Lionel Foundation, much of the work is rooted in the understanding that climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not have an equal impact on all communities: communities of color and island nations that bear the brunt. of climate change. This is why the Clara Lionel Foundation prioritizes both climate resilience and climate justice work in the United States and the Caribbean, “Rihanna said in a press release which reported Complex.

According to the official website, the Clara Lionel Foundation currently has nine active projects that focus on climate resilience. “Our climate resilience initiative focuses on addressing multiple dimensions of emergency preparedness as we seek solutions to the problems of climate change,” reads the foundation’s web page. “These projects, ranging from education and health infrastructure strengthening projects to emergency response planning and local capacity building in the Caribbean, serve as preparedness models that can be replicated to enable other high-risk regions around the world to be better prepared to withstand extreme weather events. Ultimately, our goal is for the Caribbean to become the first area in the world resistant to climate“.

Rihanna’s pledged $ 15 million will be awarded through grants to groups “focused and led by women, youth, blacks, indigenous, LGBTQIA + and people of color to accelerate climate justice for those most at risk” – the statement said. Press. 18 organizations were selected as recipients of grants:

Black Feminist Fund

Black Visions Collective

Caribbean Youth Environment Network (CYEN)

Center for People’s Democracy (CPD)

Climate Equity and Clean Energy Fund

Climate Justice Alliance

Deep South Center for Environmental Justice

GirlsCARE

Helen’s daughters

HEY Campaign (Ashley Lashley Foundation)

Hive Fund for Gender and Climate Justice

Indigenous environmental network

Integrated scope of health

Movement for black screws (M4BL)

Movement of the natives

NDN collective

The Caribbean Climate Justice Project

The Solutions Project

This article was originally published in Teen Vogue

