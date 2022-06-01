Rihanna denies giving birth and admits she can’t wait to be there

For the past few days, information has been circulating about Rihanna’s delivery. A photo of her with a newborn in her hand goes around the web. According to several inconsistent sources, the Barbadian star gave birth to a boy.

fake news

The information that Rihanna gave birth is just a rumor. On Instagram account, the star denied this information.

In the evening, at the restaurant, on stages, in the streets, even at the beach, Rihanna always has her belly exposed

“Yeah guys, they say Rihanna gave birth and the baby is a boy, but it’s not confirmed yet. Really looking forward to it,” she posted.

Rihanna imposes her pregnancy

Since the beginning of her pregnancy, Rihanna had decided not to cover her body like pregnant women usually do or even to retire from the scene like some celebrities.

“I wouldn’t do like all those pregnant women who cover their bodies. I wouldn’t wear long dresses or so-called conventional attire. Get used to seeing me like this throughout my pregnancy,” she said during a celebration.

Like a promise, Riri assumes her words; Since then, she has yet to put on a garment that fully covers her body. In the evening, at the restaurant, on stages, in the streets, even at the beach, Rihanna always has her belly exposed. A situation that makes many people uncomfortable on the internet, especially for children who see this all day long. Exasperated, Internet users hope that she gives birth. “You bother me like Rihanna’s pregnancy”, an expression that has become common on social networks. Could this pressure be the cause of this rumor? . Wet and see