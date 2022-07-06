Rihanna dethrones Kylie Jenner and is the youngest billionaire

At 34, Rihanna has become America’s youngest female billionaire on Forbes’ 2022 list. and overall, the singer is ranked 21st richest women in America. The reason for this is that she has a net worth of 1.4 billion dollars. Almost nothing! But where does all of Rihanna’s fortune come from? There is no doubt that in recent years the singer of ‘Work’ has worked a lot in her companies which have led her to increase her fortune numbers.

Rihanna co-owns the cosmetics firm ‘Fenty Beauty’ which launched in 2017 with the goal of “making women everywhere (feel) included”, as well as having “a 30% stake in the lingerie line’ Savage x Fenty’, which raised a $1 billion valuation in February 2021”, as mentioned in Forbes. Incredible! And as if that were not enough, your wealth can increase in a short time because it is expected to release new music after several years inactive in this sector. “I see my next project in a completely different way than how I wanted to present it before. I think this way it suits me better, much better,” the singer told Vogue.

In 2019, Rihanna has already earned the title of the richest female singer in the world and in 2021 he entered the list of billionaires, but the first place of the youngest billionaire was occupied since 2019 by Kylie Jenner with 900 million dollars. Until now. The singer and businesswoman has dethroned the little girl of the Kardashian clan that appears in the ‘ranking’ for the fifth consecutive year. But this does not mean that it is left behind because currently have a net worth of $600 million thanks to her cosmetics company ‘Kylie Cosmetics’.

Also on the 2022 list are celebrities such as Madonna ($575 million), Taylor Swift ($570 million), Kris Jenner ($230 million) and Sandra Bullock ($225 million).

