Rihanna didn’t consult A $ AP Rocky for Savage X Fenty Men: “I’m a control freak”

Rihanna knows what men want.

L “last year, Bad Gal has expanded her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty from a billion dollars to also include a line of underwear for boys, but she didn’t ask for any feedback from her boyfriend, A $ AP Rocky, during the design phases.

“Are you kidding me? Do you know who I am? I’m a control freak“Rihanna told a People interviewed at the premiere of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 3.

Before adding that the rapper always approves of his ideas as a stylist: “listen, he’s proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish and all of my models“.

In a further show of support, A $ AP was in attendance at the party celebrating RiRi’s third annual lingerie show, and according to the tabloid, he stayed close to her the entire time.

Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 24, Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 will show Cindy Crawford, Emily Ratajkowski, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Vanessa Hudgens, among others.

There will also be performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky and were first spotted while they spent the Christmas Holidays together in Barbados. Fast forward a few months, the rapper publicly made the relationship official in an interview defining Rihanna “the love of my life“. Finally, the first red carpet for couples at the Met Gala 2021.

ph. getty images