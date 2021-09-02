Rihanna, do you remember how it was in the beginning? | Incredible change

Remember what Rihanna was like in the early days? The American pop star has changed a lot over the years, look.

Today she is one of the most sought after singers in the world. Rihanna has enjoyed sensational success since it entered the world of music about 17 years ago. After numerous songs by success and amazing collaborations, Rihanna has also become aactress with remarkable talent and abusinesswoman. The pop star originally from the Caribbean is a gorgeous woman today, but you have seen how much has it changed over the years? there how was Rihanna in the beginning. A change incredible, watch.

READ ALSO >>> Shakira, the drama that took away her voice | Past difficult

How was Rihanna in the beginning

Born in Saint Michael in 1988, Rihanna is one of the most famous artists in the world. His career is stellar and his own songs are famous in every corner of the planet: from Pon the Replay, which made it famous at the beginning, up to Disturbia, Rude Boy and many others. Give her collaborations with the most important names in international music, amazing successful hits were born: Hate That I Love You with Ne-Yo, Rehab with Justin Timberlake, Can’t Remember To Forget You with Shakira and many others. But how has the famous artist changed over time? Watch as it was years ago.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO >>> Jennifer Lopez and the farewell to her ex-boyfriend | Strong words

Today Rihanna has a well-kept image that characterizes it in the world of show business. But the famous artist hasn’t always been like that. In the years of beginnings, when she was little more than a teenager, the singer looked very different. The main change is in the hair, which from long and brown have become darker. The body it has grown and has become that of an adult woman, covered with nuemerosi tattoos that the singer did not have in the early years. Not only!

Over time, Rihanna has changed quite a few styles. From short hair with long side tuft to curly and fiery red hair, the singer has never been afraid to experiment and play with her figure. What has always remained the same, however, is the face: beautiful and with delicate features, modified only by the growth natural of the singer. The famous pop star today is also a ‘businesswoman established with its cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, famous all over the world.

Have you seen what Rihanna was like in her early days?