Rihanna donated $ 15 million to support climate justice

Changing ecosystems generates injustices and condemns communities already at risk

Climate change is also a social issue as well Rihanna has just given a great and precious support to those who deal with this topic every day.

Through his Clara Lionel foundationthe artist donated $ 15 million to 18 different climate justice organizations operating between the Caribbean and the United States.

“Climate disasters, which are growing in intensity and frequency, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change.or “Rihanna, who was born on the island of Barbados, said in a statement.

The grant was made in partnership with the philanthropic initiative #StartSmall by Jack Dorseyco-founder of Twitter, and focuses precisely on the communities most at risk.

Climate justice wants bring back equality where climate change generates injustices, starting from the fact that the countries and communities that suffer the most from the impact are not those that have contributed most to the environmental crisis. And also a generational theme because, as you know, the current generations are the ones who pay the price for choices made in the past and the future of the next generations is already at risk.

One of the ways climate justice works is to keep going recall leaders to collaborate internationallyto ensure that no one is left behind.

