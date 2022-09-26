Rihanna, “Don’t Worry Darling”, Federer: the buzz of the weekend

Posted Sep 26, 2022, 1:28 PM

From the success of “Don’t Worry Darling” at the American box office to the announcement of Rihanna’s participation in the Super Bowl, passing by the trailer for the new “Asterix and Obelix”, Roger Federer’s ultimate match or again the controversial positions of Roger Waters, the weekend was rich in both sporting and cultural news.

Rihanna back on stage for the Super Bowl

His latest album, “Anti”, dates from 2016 and since then his fans have been constantly demanding the return of the superstar. Rihanna, however, has never given in to calls, preferring to devote her energy and her time to her business, Fenty on the cosmetics side and Savage X Fenty on the lingerie side. The two ambitious brands have each shaken up industry codes by offering more diversity, more sizes for ready-to-wear and more shades for make-up, in order to be accessible to as many people as possible. After these two entrepreneurial adventures, is the superstar finally ready to return to his first love, music? This was suggested by a cryptic publication of the singer on her social networks.

After several days of questioning about the new personality who would host the Super Bowl halftime show, going so far as to push Taylor Swift’s team to deny her participation, it is finally on Rihanna that she is chosen for the sports final of all records. A decision that surprised since the young woman had refused to do the show in 2019 in support of Colin Kaepernick, sports activist against police violence.

After the legendary concert offered by The Weekend in 2021, or the eclectic one led by Kendrick Lamar and Eminem and other great rap figures this year, all eyes are now on Rihanna: the performer almost guaranteed to create the event next February in Glendale, Arizona, will she cover the old hits that made her successful or will she play new titles?

“Don’t worry Darling” dominates the US box office

Repeated scandals and rumors during filming, a screening at the Venice Film Festival which turned tragicomedy by fans: from its creation to its theatrical release, Olivia Wilde’s new film, “Don’t Worry Darling “, featuring actress Florence Pugh and pop star Harry Styles, will have caused a lot of ink to flow. But these crisp behind-the-scenes headlines also pay off big at the box office.

In the United States, the film generated $19.2 million for its first weekend in theaters. A success since the film passes in particular in front of the event that was to constitute the new “Avatar”, but despite everything relative in view of the mixed reviews of the American press which reproach in particular to Harry Styles the quality of his game. The new darling of cinema American, who was already appearing in “Dunkirk” by Christopher Nolan, still has a lot to prove.

Federer’s last match with Nadal at the Laver Cup

It was a tearful Roger Federer on Friday who gave his last regards after his doubles defeat alongside his friend and lifelong rival Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup. The images of the two emotional tennis players after a last match shocked the international sports community.

Forced into early retirement at 41 due to his physical condition, the Swiss still wanted to reassure: “It was a wonderful day, I told the guys, I’m happy, I’m not sad. , it’s wonderful to be here”. Leaving on a defeat against the Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe during this competition that the player himself created does not seem to have been right for his morale.

Roger Federer in tears after his final doubles match with Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London on September 24, 2022.Glyn KIRK/AFP

Applause rang out in the O2 Arena for the Swiss icon who during his career won no less than 103 titles on the ATP circuit, including 20 Grand Slams. Regardless of the outcome of the match, the 17,000 spectators at the stadium witnessed a legendary moment, worthy of the legend Federer.

The new opus of the saga “Asterix and Obelix” finally unveiled

The fifth installment of the Asterix and Obelix saga in live action has just unveiled its trailer. In this new adventure, the intrepid Gauls leave their village to go to China. After an “Asterix and Obelix in the service of Her Majesty” which had trouble seducing in 2012, this film could revive the film franchise with its past successes like “Mission Cleopatra”, already dating from 2002, or on the contrary, the bury permanently.

With a budget of 65 million euros, “Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom” was able to afford an XXL cast with a plethora of celebrities like Angèle in the role of the charming Falbala, the duo Bigflo and Oli or even Zlatan Ibrahimovic. For the title characters, we no longer find Christian Clavier in a small mustache and Gérard Depardieu in menhir bearer but Guillaume Canet, already a director, and Gilles Lellouche. Announced for February 1, 2023, the film must hold all its bets.

Roger Waters, persona non grata in Poland

The Russian invasion continues to polarize and divide. After asserting in an open letter that the West must stop supplying arms to Ukraine, whose President Zelensky has encouraged the rise of extreme nationalism, the leader of Pink Floyd has become an undesirable in part of the world. ‘Europe. His two concerts in Poland were thus canceled, as confirmed by the organization Live Nation in charge of the events, without providing explanations.

Roger Waters in concert at Madison Square Garden, August 30, 2022.Theo Wargo/Getty Images/AFP

“Roger Waters, a recognized supporter of Putin, wants to play in Krakow … it would be shameful for our city,” said Lukasz Wantuch, one of the city councilors, on social networks. The city councilor is currently preparing a motion to make the 79-year-old artist persona non grata in the country. “Let him sing in Moscow,” he concludes. Far from adhering to the idea taken up by the media according to which his management would have canceled his concerts, the singer sees in him a desire for intimidation and censorship, as he explains on Facebook. It remains to be seen what the long-term consequences will be for his career.