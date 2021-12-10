Rihanna, Emily Ratajkowski and the mania for leather duvets

As temperatures continue to drop, celebrities like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski are taking the leather coat trend to the next level. Instead of the cropped proportions of the puffy jacket, we see the stars gravitate to larger dimensions that almost skim the floor.

In the case of the Kardashian, she chooses the longest variation right now. Recently, we’ve seen her come out with long styles that resemble a reinvented trench coat. Emily Ratajkowski also agrees with the trend: she posed, in fact, in a fluffy model with a belt for Instagram.

The leather coat of choice for Hadid and Rihanna right now is a bit shorter, and comes just below the hip. But both versions of the trend, short and long, demonstrate palpable enthusiasm for the exaggerated silhouette.

If you’re looking for a way to freshen up your outerwear this season, these fluffy, trendy volumes are sure to make a difference. From faux leather discoveries to leather pieces, the choice is wide.

This article was originally published on Vogue.com

