News

Rihanna, Emily Ratajkowski and the mania for leather duvets

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

As temperatures continue to drop, celebrities like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski are taking the leather coat trend to the next level. Instead of the cropped proportions of the puffy jacket, we see the stars gravitate to larger dimensions that almost skim the floor.

In the case of the Kardashian, she chooses the longest variation right now. Recently, we’ve seen her come out with long styles that resemble a reinvented trench coat. Emily Ratajkowski also agrees with the trend: she posed, in fact, in a fluffy model with a belt for Instagram.

The leather coat of choice for Hadid and Rihanna right now is a bit shorter, and comes just below the hip. But both versions of the trend, short and long, demonstrate palpable enthusiasm for the exaggerated silhouette.

If you’re looking for a way to freshen up your outerwear this season, these fluffy, trendy volumes are sure to make a difference. From faux leather discoveries to leather pieces, the choice is wide.

This article was originally published on Vogue.com

Also read:

Kim Kardashian + Balenciaga: the passion continues

Rihanna on the cover of Vogue Italia

20 unforgettable fashion moments of Rihanna

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

OFF 2021, The Winning Films Of The Torre Del Serpe Award

September 26, 2021

Asti, Spazio Kor registration for the free Sound Space Body workshop is open

4 weeks ago

the report card of his looks

October 15, 2021

The secret of Steven Spielberg’s dream cinema

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button