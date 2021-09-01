Rihanna engaged? No, sexy look for a special dinner. That’s who …

Rihanna returns to be talked about after the announcement of Forbes magazine which revealed that the singer has reached the exorbitant fortune of 1.7 billion dollars, alongside the presenter Oprah Winfrey, who until now was on the top step of the podium in terms of wealth among the American stars of the show.

This time Rihanna caught attention for a lot less, but still very incisively. The artist was, in fact, paparazzi this weekend in Los Angeles for dinner wearing a transparent babydoll. The minimal and very short garment that let the pop star’s breast be seen from the side was in silk with embroidered crystals.

To complete the look a long necklace wrapped around the neck and the inevitable stilettos, in this case made of transparent material, to take up the embroidered crystals. It goes without saying that the very light white fabric worn, strictly as foreseen by fashion 2021, without bra it allowed a glimpse of almost everything, procuring a mischievous one nude look effect.

Rihanna engaged? No, dinner is in the company of someone special …

Rihanna’s evening stop at the restaurant Giorgio Baldi – apparently on her favorites list – which she left around 6am after arriving very late with not a possible boyfriend (rumors gave her close to A $ AP Rocky who she worked with recently after the singer left Hassan Jameel) but, hear ye, say his granddaughter Majesty who is only 7 years old.

Rumors say that Rihanna has to dine quietly rented the whole restaurant for the evening after everyone had left just before midnight. The Giorgio Baldi restaurant usually closes at midnight, while she then left, almost at dawn!