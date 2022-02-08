Rihanna falls for it again, new look with baby bump on display

After the announcement of her pregnancy, done hand in hand with A $ AP Rocky along the streets of New York now Rihanna he seems to have taken a liking to being portrayed with his belly in plain sight.

Put aside the comfortable baggy jeans and the oversized vintage shocking pink designer puffer jacket Chanel, this time, always immortalized by the photographer Diggzy, the outfit sported by the singer of Umbrella is a hymn to total black.

A diva look with her sunglasses Balenciaga, RiRi wanders around the parking lot in a maternity look that does not want to give up that pinch of provocation to which we have become accustomed.

In fact, under the sweatshirt with a lot of zip and hood WARDROBE.NYC x Carhartt, the mother-to-be wears a black lace-up top with a designer logo Jean Paul Gautierwhich reveals the shapes of her interesting state in a game of seeing and not seeing, and, to complete the look of the singer, comfortable leggings The Attic in pendant to the décolleté, also black.