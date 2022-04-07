Rihanna: fans convinced that the star has already given birth to her baby!

Some Internet users have fun making Rihanna fans believe that the star has already given birth to her baby. But this is totally false.

Many photos are circulating on the web suggesting that Rihanna gave birth to her baby. Do not get fooled ! MCE TV explains everything to you.

Rihanna will be a protective mom

As you probably know, Rihanna is expecting a baby. The singer revealed her pregnancy to the world on January 31, 2022, via magnificent photos of his rounded can.

Since then she has continued to multiply the appearances in public, the belly in the air. And she is always well prepared. Some even say she will change mentalities about fashion and the baby bump.

Maybe you’re not addicted enough to social media to realize it. It’s not serious. At MCE TV, we offer you a catch-up of her best lookswhile pregnant.

To tell the truth, it will be enough. Indeed, Rihanna did not reveal no other info about her future baby. We don’t even know if it’s a girl or a boy.

The singer only detailed, in an interview, how she thinks she is as a mother. According to his words, she will be very protective. “If someone speaks ill of my children, I no longer answer for anything. »she confided.

In this same interview, Rihanna compared herself to a character of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “For Teresa from Jersey, you don’t play with your children. She bursts upon you as soon as you touch her children. And that resonates a lot with me because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. A psycho! », she launched. That is what is said!

Rihanna and Asap Rocky welcome they’re new baby Xaviera pic.twitter.com/ByktUP2B6v — ZONKY ₆⁶₆ ZICK (@DiamonteAmala) April 1, 2022

The singer is still pregnant with her baby

Of course, everyone is eagerly waiting for Rihanna to give birth to her baby. However, don’t believe everything on the web.

Recently, some Internet users had fun posting photos of the star carrying a child in her arms (see example above). It was obviously an April Fool’s joke.

In reality, the photos date back several years. It was the star herself who posted them on her own social media at the time. Babies belong to friends.

However, it could be that the singer does again the subject of rumors in the coming days. In fact, all the stars go there.

As for Rihanna, she also has to fight lookalikes who pretend to be her, in the streets, and who take pictures with the fans.

So above all, don’t be fooled. Take your precautions. To do this, we advise you to do not inform yourself only on Instagram, Snapchat or Twitter. Other channels exist.

The only social networks you are invited to follow are those of Rihanna. Indeed, there is a good chance that the singer will announce the news in this way. To be continued.

