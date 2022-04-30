Rihanna: Firearms found in A$AP Rocky’s house?

Rihanna has been living a nightmare since A$AP Rocky’s arrest. Rumor has it that weapons were found in the rapper’s villa

The charges are increasingly heavy against A$AP Rocky. Firearms were reportedly found within his villa. A shock for Rihanna who must lead a pregnancy without the slightest stress… MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

A$AP Rocky in deep trouble

Rihanna is overwhelmed with fatigue. She has been living a very difficult life for the past few weeks. And for good reason ! She first had to deal with rumors of A$AP Rocky’s infidelity, with a member of his team.

Many American media relayed the information, without even verifying its veracity. Eventually, an influencer revealed that he made it all up. He therefore spoke on his Instagram account.

Subsequently, Amina Muaddi, a young stylist considered the rapper’s mistress, spoke on her Instagram account. She disputed everything. On the contraryshe wishes happiness to the couple.

But Rihanna’s problems don’t stop there! The star and her darling are going through a very difficult time. And for good reason ! A$AP Rocky was arrested by 10 police officers on Wednesday, April 20, while returning from a romantic getaway with the singer.

There is no doubt that this scene shocked Rihanna, because the arrest was a real surprise. A$AP Rocky therefore had to pay $550,000 bail to be released.

As a reminder, the rapper is involved in a shooting dating from 2021. The police then declare: “ The victim suffered a minor injury as a result of the incident. And then sought his medical treatment. »

“After the shooting, the suspect and two other men therefore fled the area on foot. The suspect has been identified as Rakim Mayers, 33. A resident of Los Angeles. Also known as musical artist A$AP Rocky. »

A$AP Rocky is still in the crosshairs of justice. The police even conducted a search of his home in Los Angeles…

Rihanna at her worst

In the villa of the darling of Rihanna, the police found firearms. He is currently in serious legal trouble. Our colleagues from TMZ report that the police discovered firearms during the execution of the search warrant.

So the question arises, would the rapper have used one of these weapons to shoot the alleged victim? The investigation is ongoing! At the moment, ballistics tests are being performed on the weapons to confirm whether or not Rocky was the shooter.

Moreover ! Police also said they would do background checks on the weapons to find out where they came from…

Faced with the magnitude of the situation, Rihanna had to cancel her baby shower. According to our colleagues from the Sun, the star has only been crying since the incident. “She is very pregnant and so these are very serious charges. It’s also a nightmare scenario for her. It was supposed to be Rihanna’s baby shower in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. »

“But they had to cancel. Rihanna was really very sad and stressed by Rocky’s arrest. So now is not the best time for her to be on such an emotional roller coaster. »said a source.

Poor Riri! Let’s hope that her pregnancy goes as well as possible despite the events!