Rihanna, first outing with her companion A$AP Rocky, since her arrest

First public appearance for the couple. On April 23, Rihanna showed off her sweet baby bump as she and fellow A$AP Rocky stepped out for a “happy” and “relaxed” dinner with an intimate group of friends at Giorgio Baldi’s house. This is the couple’s first outing since the rapper’s arrest a few days ago. “Rihanna was stunning. She sat next to A$AP and they were affectionate. They dined for a few hours. All the attention was really on Rihanna and her baby,” a source told People magazine. For the occasion, the mother-to-be wore a black jacket, a long open white shirt, striped shorts, and a pair of heels. For his part, A$AP Rocky was dressed in a gray patterned sweater, jeans and a pair of sneakers.

On April 20, A$AP Rocky was arrested at the Los Angeles airport while returning from his vacation in Barbados. Stay he had spent alongside his partner Rihanna, currently pregnant with their first child. After being arrested, the rapper was remanded in custody. Los Angeles police confirmed in a statement that this arrest was related to a shooting that occurred on November 6, 2021, in Los Angeles, near Vista Del Mar and Selmar Avenue.

