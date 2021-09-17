Rihanna focuses on normal women. And he wins it all!

New success for Rihanna. And it’s not about musical exploits. We are already used to those. The fact is that now Rihanna can celebrate the nice round figure of a billion dollars obtained thanks to another of her activities. Precisely, the one concerning the fashion sector. Because, if it is true that the fashion giant LVMH has temporarily imposed a stop on the Fenty collection signed by the musician, it is also true that the star’s lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, has been estimated to be worth a billion dollars.

In fact, the past year was an exceptional period for Rihanna’s underwear collections. Estimated revenue was $ 150 million, with 200% year-on-year growth and 3.9 million Instagram followers. A large loan has also arrived, as much as 115 million dollars from L Catterton, a private equity company born from the joint venture of Groupe Arnault, Lvmh and Catterton. And this is where the valuation of the brand for over 1 billion dollars takes place.

Beyond the arid figures, what triggered such success for the lingerie line created by Rihanna? The fact that the garments are suitable for any type of woman: thin, round. tall, petite. And the fashion shows and presentations enhance every kind of physicality, not just that of the unattainable models. A line designed by a woman for all women in the world, always beautiful in all their diversity.

Rihanna’s inclusive collections will soon be available also in a series of local stores and not just digital ones. Is an empire being born?

(Photo Getty Images)