Rihanna for the first time with boyfriend A $ AP Rocky on the red carpet: It was a coincidence

In recent days, Rihanna and boyfriend A $ AP Rocky they walked the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021. Many have seen in the choice to have this worldly experience as a couple, the desire to finally formalize their relationship. Rihanna, however, unveiled to E! News, which in reality was all the result of chance. Here’s what the singer said.

Rihanna’s red carpet with her boyfriend at the Met Gala

“We finished getting ready at the same time and were ready to go. I didn’t even realize we were walking the red carpet together, until I heard someone say,” You’re making your debut “and I,” Oh mer ** ” “.

They hadn’t even agreed on the look

What struck those present, even more than the confirmation of a relationship that has been rumored for months, was the look sported by the singer and the rapper. They both opted for oversize. Rihanna wore a black Balenciaga overcoat. A $ AP Rocky, on the other hand, arrived on the red carpet covering herself with a multicolored Erl blanket. Again, the harmony in the look was completely casual, Rihanna says: “We didn’t agree on the look. We weren’t even sure we were going to the event. We planned our look separately, just to be prepared. Then we got dressed together “. In short, they both seem to have found the other half of the apple.