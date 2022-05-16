Rihanna formalizes the return of the mini-dress

Since the beginning of her pregnancy, Rihanna has continued to chain stylistic prowess. Proud of her baby bump, she manages to bring it to light brilliantly in ever more fashionable pieces: Chanel pink coat, animal skin effect crop top, rhinestone jeans… The Barbadian does not intend to make any fashion concessions. Her latest style lesson? A fuchsia pink mini-dress with the trendiest detail of the moment: the feather. A piece that seems to come straight out of the Roaring Twenties, perfect for a “Gatsby the Magnificent” evening, and which makes us want to quickly go back to mini lengths.

The fashion return of the extra-short

Victoria Beckham in micro-shorts, Diesel and Miu Miu who dazzle Fashion Week with their mini-skirts and now Rihanna in a mini-dress… take over our wardrobes. Very trendy in the 90s and 2000s, these daring cuts had nevertheless lost their throne in favor of XXL lengths and oversized pieces a few years later. But with a retro trend that is showing up for this 2022 season, it’s impossible to miss the mini. What we appreciate in these pieces is obviously the highlighting of our legs. A perfect cut to give the illusion of infinite legs and a slender look. A garment with a lot of character that only the most intrepid among us will allow ourselves but which, nevertheless, promises to be the trend of this spring-summer.

©Backgrid USA / Bestimage