Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy

It’s official, the news of the year has fallen… Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child this Friday, May 13, in Los Angeles. Information reported according to the American media TMZ.

Since the beginning of the year, the announcement of her pregnancy had gone around the world. The singer has chained public outings, in outfits more incredible than each other. For the moment, the name of the child is not known. Moreover, the two parents have not made an official statement. The last public appearance of Rihanna date of May 9, the day after the mothers’ Day in the USA. Indeed, she had been seen at the restaurant Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica, with her darling.

Several public appearances

A few weeks ago, the star’s round belly was the subject of several controversies on the web, in particular, the baby shower of their future child. For the occasion, Rihanna was seen more than dazzling, in an ultra casual outfit: a bra with visible rhinestones, an open white shirt, a black blazer. All accompanied by matching rhinestone shorts. A$AP Rockyhe was dressed in jeans and a sweatshirt, a very simple outfit.

We can’t wait to know the name of the newborn! Will he follow the same path as his two artist parents?

